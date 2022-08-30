Evelyn Hardy Mason, 92, of South River, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House.
A graveside service will be held at 5:00 pm Friday, September 2, 2022, at Luken’s Cemetery in South River, officiated by Rev. Jason Salter.
Evelyn was born November 15, 1929, to Will and Annie Hardy, on Lukens’ where she lived for 13 years. She was a member of Edwards Chapel Free Will Baptist Church and sang in the church choir. She was an excellent cook, and was well known for her beef stew, gravy, Christmas pies, and her biscuits. She enjoyed making outfits for the church Christmas Play.
She is survived by her daughters, Paula Morris of Peletier and Judy Salter and husband Tommy of Atlantic; sons, Gene Mason and wife Abi and Clarence Wayne Mason and wife Rhonda all of South River; grandchildren, Jonathan Mason and wife Janie of Williston, Hollie Styron and husband Allen of Cedar Island, Mark Mason and wife Shennon of South River, Justin Mason and wife Melissa of Beaufort, Matthew Brown of Peletier, Ladd Morris of Morehead City, Thomas Russell Salter and wife Devan of Texas, Jordan Salter and wife Alicia of Morehead City, Mason Salter and girlfriend Jade Potter of Southport, Morgan Salter and fiancé Rebecca O’Rourke of Morehead City, Nicholas Mason and girlfriend Amberleigh Davis of South River, and Maddison Mason and boyfriend Tyler Hamilton Sr. of South River; great grandchildren, John Mason, Karmin Styron, Ashelyn Lewis, Marsha Sharp, Landon Sharp, Tyler Mason, Trey Brown, Noah Brown, Liam Salter, Wyatt Salter, Ellie Salter, Addison Carmin, Caroline Salter, Logan Salter, Ansleigh Mason and Adilynn Hamilton, Jack Mason; and great great grandchild, Hendrix Taylor.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Clarence Mason; sister, Mary Hardy Tosto; brothers, Billy Hardy and Jimmy Hardy; son-in-law, Mike Morris; great granddaughter, Bailey Mason.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Luken’s Cemetery Fund, c/o Edwards Chapel, Attn: Bruce Hardy, 121 Hardy Lane, Beaufort, NC 28516.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.