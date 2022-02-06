GERALD "JERRY" SANFORD, Newport
Gerald "Jerry" Sanford, 57, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, February 5, 2022. Jerry was born on February 26, 1964, to the late Clarence and Beatrice Sanford. He was born in Syracuse, New York and grew up in Havelock, North Carolina.
THELMA EVANS, Havelock
Thelma Evans, 92, of Havelock, passed away on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Kempton Assisted Living in Jacksonville. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Cremations, Havelock, NC.
PAMELA WOOLARD, Newport
Pam Woolard, 60, of Newport, passed away Saturday, February 5, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. Pam was born in Bangor, Maine, on December 27, 1961, to the late Robert Coiley and Roberta Piner. She was very compassionate and would lend a hand to anyone in need.
CAMERON SHOCKEY, Havelock
Cameron Shockey, 33, of Havelock, passed peacefully on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Vidant Medical Center. His funeral service will be held at 7 p.m., Monday, February 7th, at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
MICHAEL ANTHONY PARKER, Morehead City
Michael Anthony Parker, 70, of Morehead City, passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at UNC Rex Healthcare. Arrangements to be announced. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.