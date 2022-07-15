Warren McKinley Liner, 74, of Swansboro, passed away. A private celebration will be held at a later date.
Mr. Liner is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Agnes Liner.
He is survived by his wife, Sue Liner of the home, daughters, Heather Candelora of Winston Salem, NC, Jennifer Liner of Raleigh, NC and Bracken Liner of Kernersville, NC; son, Michael Liner of Virginia; Stepdaughters, Christina Carrier and her husband Nathanael of Salemburg, NC, and Laura Phillips and her husband Chris of Rural Hall, NC: and 14 grandchildren.
The family has entrusted Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro to handle funeral arrangements. Internet condolences may be left for the family at www.jonesfh.org.
