Irene Taylor, 91, of Beaufort, died Thursday, July 23, 2020, at her home.
Her funeral service was Saturday at Mt. Tabor with the Rev. Hubert Judon officiating. Entombment followed at the church cemetery.
She is survived by her two daughters, Linda Taylor of LaPlata, Md., and Janice Johnson of Greensboro; 11 grandchildren; a host of great- and great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Hezikiah Nolen of Beaufort and Elvin Nolen of Cleveland, Ohio; and sister, Emma Ross of Cleveland, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Taylor; three sons, Willie Ray Taylor, Carter Taylor and Jerry Taylor; and a great-grandson.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
