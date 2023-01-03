Clarence Layfield Rhue, 85, of Beaufort, NC, passed away on December 28, 2022, at Oxford Glen Memory Home in Garland, TX.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 on Friday, January 6, 2023, at First Freewill Baptist Church of Beaufort. The family will receive friends at 12:00, one hour prior to the service. He will be laid to rest next to his loving wife in Ocean View Cemetery in Beaufort following the service.
Born on March 14, 1937, in Beaufort, he was the youngest of ten sons and the last succeeding family member of the late Haywood Thomas and Glennie Wethington Rhue.
A Vietnam veteran, Clarence was an aircraft electrician supervisor.
He is survived by his daughter, Sheri Price and husband David of Garland, TX; three sons, James Rhue of Honolulu, HI; Gerry Rhue of Rockwall, TX; Ronald Rhue of Florida; ten grandchildren; and fifteen great-grandchildren.
Clarence will be greatly missed.
Clarence was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 65 years, Marlene Gayle Rhue; his son, Barry Wayne Rhue; his grandchild, Erin Blair Rhue; and three great-grandchildren.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
