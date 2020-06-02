Jeane Barnes Massey, 82, of Odessa, Mo., formerly of Morehead City, died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at her home in Odessa.
A Mass of Christian burial is at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. George Catholic Church in Odessa with celebrant the Rev. Father Bryan Amthor officiating. A Rite of Committal is at 1 p.m. at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, MO.
Jeane is survived by four siblings, Carole B. Pelletier, Wanda B. Eastep and David V. Barnes, all of Morehead City, and Brant A. Barnes of Sylva; husband, Syd Douglas Massey; children, Jeff Douglas of Wildomar, Calif., and Joan Leslie Massey Hopkins of Odessa, Mo.; granddaughters; grandsons; seven great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews and many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Wayne L. Barnes; and her first daughter, Kelley Leah.
A visitation will take place an hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials are suggested to and may be sent to St. George Catholic Church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home of Odessa, Mo. Memories of Jeane and condolences for her family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFh.com or on the funeral home’s Facebook page.
