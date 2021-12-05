Sheldon Peter Bielke, 75, of Swansboro, passed away Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at his home with his family by his side.
A graveside service is at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville with Rev. Patrick Whaley officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro.
He was born August 11, 1945 in Shakopee, MN, a son to the late, Peter and Laverne Kaniess Bielke.
Sheldon faithfully served his country in the US Navy as an air traffic controller. He attended Minnesota State University, Mankato and then began a career in sales and became the Vice President of International Universe Hosiery Division with Munsingwear. Sheldon was an avid hunter, fisherman and both he and Victoria spent many years in West Indies and visiting Europe.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Victoria Bielke of the home; daughters, Holly Beth Gurganus (Joe) of Cape Carteret and Kimberly Haut Hubbard of Cape Carteret; grandchildren, Tyler Mackenzie Gurganus, Shannon Moneghan (Mike) both of Wilmington, NC, and Richard J. Haut of New York City, NY; great grandchildren, David Laidlaw Halliwell, III, Madison Monaghan, and Parker Moneghan; and brother, Bruce Bielke of Portland, OR.
He was preceded in death by his beloved son, Morgan Hunter Bielke; son in law, Kevin Haut; and brothers, Wallace and James Bielke.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Outerbanks Wildlife Shelter at outerbankswildlifeshelter.com
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfh.org.
