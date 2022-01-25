Gerald McLeod Whitehurst, Jr., 82, passed away at his home on Jan. 20, 2022.
A graveside service to celebrate Gerald's life was held on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at Kenly Cemetery. The family received friends following the service.
Born in Carteret County on August 11, 1939, he was the son of the late Gerald McLeod Whitehurst, Sr. and Jennie Mae Brandenburg Whitehurst.
Gerald is survived by his children, Paul Whitehurst and wife Diana, Paula Woodard and husband, Tommy, and Chris Jones and wife, Amy; grandchildren, Deanna Whitehurst and Cameron Woodard; and brother, Roger Wayne Whitehurst and wife, Iona.
