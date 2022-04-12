Michael “Mickey” Lawrence Muns, 59, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022, at his home.
His funeral service, with military honors, will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, April 14th, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. John Pollock. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., prior to the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through their obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Michael, or Mickey as he was known to all, was born on June 13, 1962, in Douglasville, Georgia, to Raymond “Ray” and Barbara “Bobbie” Muns. When he was 6 years old, he and his family moved to Carteret County where he grew up and graduated from West Carteret High School, Class of 1980.
Mickey honorably served his country in the United States Navy for 4 years on the USS Nimitz which was one of the largest warships in the world. Mickey’s amazing culinary skills led him to owning various restaurants over the years, he later had the role of Food and Beverage Manager for the dinner cruise boat with Diamond City Cruises based out of Beaufort.
He is survived by his husband, Andrew Muns of the home; son, Perry Muns of New Bern; mother, Barbara “Bobbie” Muns; and brothers, Marty Muns of Morehead City and Mitchell Muns and wife Pam of Ohatchee, AL.
Mickey was preceded in death by his father, Raymond “Ray” N. Muns.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
