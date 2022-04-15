James “Jim” Joseph Oberci, 78, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at his home.
James was born on March 26, 1944, in Newark, New Jersey, to the late Joseph and Viola Oberci. Following high school, he pursued a career as a diesel mechanic which led to him owning and operating his own business, Oberci Diesel Service in Morehead City. Jim’s detail-oriented ability to work with his hands, building and taking apart engines and great people skills allowed him to have a successful career in his field of repairing and servicing marine vessels.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Mary Lou MacFarlane Oberci; children, James A Oberci (Katie), Lisa Saunders, Kimberly McCoy, and Kristin Oberci; sisters, Joan Biel, Janice Hubbard and Katherine Ruben; brother, Richard Oberci; 11 greatly loved grandchildren, Alyssa Rojas (Luis), Logan Martin (Kayla), Tristan Oberci, Dustin Welsh, Noah Saunders (Cierra), Cody McCoy (Lindsay), Kansas McCoy (Andrew), Katelyn McCoy (Kody), Kyle McCoy, Isabella Oberci, and Devynn Livings; and 13 dearly loved great grandchildren, Jeremy Draper, Emma Kate McCoy, Josie McCoy, Bowen Ide, Bentley Ide, Sophia Rojas, Niko Rojas, Scarlett Martin, Stacey Martin, Claire Martin, Lincoln Martin, Noah Saunders Jr., and Brycen Saunders.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Donald S. Saunders.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
