Margaret G. Smith, 94, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Crystal Coast Hospice House.
Margaret was born on July 12, 1928, in Askins, North Carolina, to the late George and Mary Goodwin. She was a member of the Alliance United Methodist Church for many years.
Margaret loved to garden, knowing her hard work would produce a bountiful harvest. Her kitchen was certainly her happy place, she made wonderful meals for her family and friends, which gave her such joy. Margaret was also known for her love of shopping, finding good deals and having something new always put a smile on her face.
Margaret will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother by her family which includes her daughters, Wanda Long (Steve) of Snow Camp, NC and Bobbie Stewart (Dixie) of Cove City; son, James H. Smith Jr. of Morehead City; grandchildren, Erin Albright, Kevin Rice, Cindy Shaffer and Amy Younis; and great-grandchildren, Ashley Albright, Alexa Shaffer, Morgan Shaffer, Eli Shaffer, Asala Younis, Haiden Hodges, and Zachary Rice.
In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James H. Smith, Sr.; sisters, Wilma Boyd and Jean Rowe; and brother, William Goodwin.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to the Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
