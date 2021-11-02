Barbara Jean Wright, 83, of Morehead City, passed away at 10:03 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, with her beloved daughter Debbie at her side. She is now Home with The Lord surrounded by butterflies and wildflowers. Yellow butterflies were her favorite.
A celebration of life is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City.
Barbara Jean was an incredible mother, sister, and friend and will be deeply missed.
Barbara Jean is survived by her daughter and best friend, Debra Lynne Heintz of Morehead City and her brother, Phillip Nelson Smith of Virginia Beach, VA; and her sister-in-love, Linda Smith of Morehead City, NC.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
