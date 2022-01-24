Richard Lee Holland, age 71, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jan. 12, 2022, at his beloved home in the mountains of Burnsville, NC.
A memorial will be held at a later date in the Spring.
Richard was born Jan. 16, 1950, to James Stephen and Dorothy Cole Holland in Morehead City, NC. After high school he joined the Navy where he earned the National Defense Service Medal. He later joined the Army Reserves as the rank of Sargent. Richard worked at Cherry Point Marine Base for over 20 years where he had the opportunity to maintain the President's Helicopter, Marine One. Later in life Richard became a Born Again Christian and was Washed in the Blood. He loved the Lord and became an Ordained Minister. He spent his years of retirement traveling across this beautiful country, hunting and enjoying his mountain paradise.
He is survived by the Love of his Life, Ellen Forcier; Niece/Goddaughter Julie-Anne Holland Cobb (Jeff) (Trussville, Al) and nephew Tim Holland (Beaufort, NC), Great-Nephews, James, Zachary, and Grayson Cobb (Alabama), and Great-Nieces, Samantha Holland Earp (Beaufort, NC) and Molly Cobb (Alabama). Many Cousins and numerous dear friends.
Richard was predeceased by his parents, James and Dorothy Holland, his brothers, James Holland (Marathon, Fl), and Horace Holland (Beaufort, NC).
