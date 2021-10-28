Barry Lee Fox, 71, of Clayton, formerly of Morehead City, died Sunday evening, Oct. 24, 2021 at his home.
Funeral services are at 11:00 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Knightdale with Bishop Morris officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, just prior to the service. Burial will be conducted at 3 p.m. Friday in Pinewood Memorial Park in Greenville.
Born August 22, 1950 in Newport News, VA he was a son of the late Phillip and Hannah Morantz Fox.
Barry was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Knightdale. Barry served 23 months in the Church and Family History Headquarter mission in Salt Lake City, Utah as well as serving in many positions in the church he loved so much. Barry spent 42 years in the manufactured housing business. He worked the first half for Conner Homes Corporation and the last half as a partner with Clayton Homes. He gave a great deal of credit to Wallace Conner, Jim Clayton and David Booth for being his mentors.
Surviving are his wife, Bonnie Fox; sons, Clay Fox (Emily) and David Fox (Sonja); daughter, Kayla Harvick (Ted); grandchildren, Phillip Fox, Ariel Sprinkle, Miranda Guthrie, Dallas Harvick, Gabriella Fox, Cavan Fox, Madilyn Fox and Maxton Fox; 3 great grandchildren; and two nieces, Rachel Fox and Jennifer Fox.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Dana Lee Fox; and brother, Sammy Fox.
Flowers are appreciated or memorial contributions may be sent to a charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at parrishfh.com.
