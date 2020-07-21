James Sherwood Reeves III, 26, of Morehead City, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, at his home.
A celebration of James’ life will be held at a later date.
He is survived by his mother, Amy Reeves of Beaufort; father, James “Jim” Sherwood Reeves Jr. and wife Rose of Autryville; sister, Charlotte Reeves of Dallas, Texas; maternal grandmother, Marilyn Lawrence of Jacksonville, Fla.; paternal grandmother, Kathleen Koester of Fayetteville; maternal aunt, Michelle Hartsell of California; paternal aunts, Gail Burgess and Gwen Beasley, both of Fayetteville; maternal uncle, Jim Lawrence of Jacksonville, Fla.; companion, Damion Syzdek of Morehead City; and many loving cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Claudis Frank Lawrence; and paternal grandfather, James “Jim” S. Reeves.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
