Pastor Ronald Earl Howland, Sr., 84, Morehead City, NC, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Saturday, August 20, 2022.
He is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Barbara S. Howland; son, Ronald Earl Howland, Jr. of Lexington, VA; daughters, Ruth A. Howland of Morehead City, NC; Stephanie L. Howland of Morehead City, NC; Mr. Clyde, beloved dog, who always lit up Ronald's eyes; sisters, Mary Ruth Howland Broadwell and husband, Graham of Knightdale, NC; Patricia Anne Howland of Morehead City, NC; and numerous nephews, nieces and devoted friends.
Ronald was born on January 6, 1938, in Miami, FL, to the late William and Edna Lewis Howland. At the age of five, his family moved to Morehead City, NC where he grew up. Graduating from Morehead City High School with the class of 1956, he was known on the football field, as "the bull in the backfield". His keen interest in sports later extended to weightlifting and the outdoors with boating and fishing. Being the grandson of Diamond City Fisherman, M.L. Lewis, "fishing was in his blood".
After high school, most importantly, Ronald answered the call of God in his life to become a Pastor. He furthered his education by graduating from Free Will Baptist Bible College, Nashville, TN now, Welch College, Gallatin, TN. He continued as a lifelong student among which are his extensive studies from works by Charles H. Spurgeon, Martin Lloyd-Jones and John Calvin.
Ronald was privileged to spread the Holy Word of God as a Pastor in churches across the southern United States including in Tennessee, Georgia, Mississippi and North Carolina. He concluded his ministry by establishing Foundation Baptist Church in Morehead City, NC, spanning from 2003 to 2018, when his health declined. His witnessing of God's saving grace through Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior with a shepherd's heart and genuine kindness, touched many lives and families in this community as well as others.
Ronald will be truly missed and remembered as a wonderful husband and caring father. He dearly loved our beautiful, free country, cherished our American flag, "Old Glory", and loved extending his hand in thanking our military men and women for their service and sacrifice.
II Corinthians 5:8, 'We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord."
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, August 26th, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Patrick Whaley. Visitors will be received 10:30-11:00. Interment will follow the service at Bayview Cemetery. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home's website. The service will remain on the funeral home website for 90 days.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
