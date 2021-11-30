DAVID C. JEANS, Havelock
MGySgt David C. Jeans Sr., USMC Retired, 83, of Havelock, passed away on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at his home. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. David was born in Troy, Michigan, on July 17, 1938, to the late Vernon and Elma Jeans. His dedication and patriotism were proven through his 30 years of service in the United States Marine Corps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.