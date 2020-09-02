Phillip “Phil” John Zukowski, 75, of Emerald Isle, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at his home after a difficult battle with cancer.
A private ceremony will be held at a later date in Emerald Isle.
Born July 4, 1945, Phil grew up in northwest Pennsylvania, on the outskirts of Erie. From there, he attended Gannon University, graduating in 1965 with a bachelors of science in chemistry. His military service was with the U.S. Army reserve. In addition to being a chemist, Phil was an excellent musician, playing drums and providing vocals for many local bands in the Erie area and while living and working at Amaco in Greenville, S.C. Later in life, Phil became a fixture in Emerald Isle, often times seen kayaking through the surf, fishing in the sound, walking the Emerald Isle path or taking a joyride on his beloved motorcycle.
He is survived by his brother, David Zukowski of Erie, Pa., and his partner, Joan Tyson of Emerald Isle.
Phil was preceded in death by his father, Stanley A. Zukowski, mother, Clementine Alexandrowicz Zukowski; wife, Minda Roberts Zukowski.
He will be dearly missed by his family, friends and all those who knew his smile. A special word of appreciation to his friends, the caregivers at Friendly’s and the team at Community Hospice that provided support and love during this difficult time, thank you.
If desired, friends may make a memorial donation to the Emerald Isle Parks and Recreation Department in his memory.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonefh.org.
(Paid obituary)
