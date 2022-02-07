Marlys Boddicker Pearson Burdette, 84, of Swansboro was called home on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, from 6:00 until 7:00 P.M. at Jones Funeral Home in Swansboro. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at 10:30 A.M. at Jones Funeral Home in Swansboro with Pastor Stan Budd officiating. Burial will follow at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville.
Marlys grew up on a farm in Dimmock, South Dakota and travelled the country supporting her husband in the military before settling in Swansboro in 1972. She enjoyed spending time at her home tending and planting flowers and watching the birds from her screened in porch. Over her years, she was known for her love of crafts, chatty personality, raving of her grandchildren, and her support of the local Moose Lodge.
Mrs. Burdette was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Earl Burdette, her first husband, Robert Clair Pearson, her parents, Hollis John and Hazel Elizabeth Boddicker and her identical twin sister, Marlene McLain.
She is survived by her children; Valerie Jean Hemby (Steve) of Maysville, Cheryl Ann Cundick (Brent) of Utah, and David Michael Pearson (Pam) of Swansboro; stepsons, Richard Freeman (Sherri) of Texas, and Vincent Freeman of Oklahoma; six grandchildren; Nathaniel Valentine (Erin) of Utah, Jessica Pearson (Josh) of Holly Springs, Kristen Pugliese (P.J.) of Swansboro, Carley Clark (Beau) of Utah, and Connor Cundick of Utah; Sharlagne Wernosky Fowler (Austin) of Texas; and 7 great grandchildren; Elli and Maggie Pugliese of Swansboro, Jase Dickamore of Utah; Addison, Beth, Charlotte, and Andrew Fowler of Texas.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Swansboro Moose Lodge, 161 Norris Road, Swansboro, N.C. 28584 or the Swansboro Rotary Foundation, PO Box 426, Swansboro, NC 28584.
Internet condolences may be sent to the family at jonesfh.org.
