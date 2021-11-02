Evan Peter Book, of Wilmington, died unexpectedly Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at his home.
A memorial service to honor and remember Evan’s life will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at the Warehouse at 15 South Water Street in Wilmington. All are welcome.
Born on February 23, 1974, in Smithtown, NY, he was the beloved son of Andrew and Dorothy Book of Beaufort, NC.
Evan earned an Associate’s degree in business from Cape Fear Community College and was just a few credits shy of graduating with his Bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington when he discontinued his studies to follow his passion of working in the restaurant industry. Evan worked hard at whatever he set his mind to and became a restaurant manager while only in his mid-20s at Saxon’s by the River on South Front Street in Wilmington. Soon thereafter, Evan’s journey brought him to Las Vegas where he worked at the Bellagio Hotel and Casino and The Venetian Resort for several years. He became a certified Sommelier (wine steward) while in Nevada.
Evan’s favorite jobs over the years in the restaurant industry were bartending and catering - he always had a smile and a kind word ready for his customers, and he really enjoyed making people’s evenings special. Most recently, Evan combined his entrepreneurial talents with the skills of his long-time friend and business partner John Malejan to establish and co-manage a successful used car business - “Ideal Motors” on Market Street in Wilmington.
One of Evan’s favorite quotes is from American adventurer Chris McCandless (featured in the book and movie “Into the Wild”): “Happiness is only real when shared.” Evan really did love sharing good times with others. Besides his family, he leaves behind scores of friends that he made over his lifetime. He will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Adam Book and spouse Steven Steinberg of New Market, MD; his sister, Claudia Gillikin and spouse Tommy Dean of Williston, NC; his nephew, Drew Lewis and partner Lexi Titus; his nephew, Christian Gillikin and girlfriend Katlin Fansler; his grandniece, Carlin; and his grandnephew, Xander.
Evan was predeceased one year ago by his cherished nearly 20-year-old canine, Perdido.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Evan’s name to Canine Companions (www.canine.org).
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
