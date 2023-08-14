Billie Ann Starnes Aponte, 85, of Newport, NC, passed away peacefully on August 13, 2023, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern, NC.
Her Celebration of Life service will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, August 16th, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Preacher David Price. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Newport. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
She graduated from A.L. Brown High School and held a career in Nursing. She lived a blessed life. She was gifted at writing notes and encouraging others. She enjoyed keeping in touch with family and friends by sending cards and making phone calls.
She is survived by her husband, Emilio “Herb” Aponte Jr.; three daughters, Susan Cooper (Kyle), of St. Augustine, FL, Amy Furr (Bo), of Carolina Beach, NC, Cara Latta (Barry), of Monroe, NC; six grandchildren, Justin Cooper, Megan Cooper, Paige Furr, Christian Furr, Rachel Capps, Jamison Latta; two great-grandchildren, Makayla Cooper and River Adams.
Billie Ann was preceded in death by her parents, William “Bill” and Myrtle Starnes; 3 sisters, Margie Lazenby, Joyce Eagle, and Jean Troutman, all of Kannapolis, NC.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to our sister state Hawaii for the fire victims, or a hospice of your choice in any city.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
