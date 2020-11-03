Mark Archangelo Bricker, 55, of Cape Carteret, died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at his residence.
A celebration of life, in keeping with Mark’s exuberant spirit, will be held at a later date.
Mark was loving and devoted to his family and friends. The “big, bald guy” from Endicott, N.Y., loved food music, theater, home improvement and WWE. He was famous for his meatballs and sauce and his vast collection of bicycles.
He is survived by his wife, Kristen A. Viszneki-Bricker of the home; sons, Joseph Paul Bricker and Maximus Anthony Bricker, both of the home.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Mark Anthony and Delores Socker Grassi; his brother, Damon Grassi; and his mother-in-law, Brenda B. Viszneki.
The family has entrusted Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro to handle the funeral arrangements. Internet condolences may by left for the family at www.jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
