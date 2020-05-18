Stuart Blair Bourquin, 77, of Emerald Isle, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, in Swansboro,
His service will be held at a later date.
He was born Sept, 18, 1942, in Connersville, Ind., son of the late Edward and Wilma Stewart Bourquin and step-father, Russell Clifton.
He is survived by wife, Shirley Simpson Bourquin of the home; sons, Bobby Bourquin and wife Donna, Rusty Bourquin and Randy Bourquin; granddaughter, Morgan Bourquin; sisters, Connie Hansen and husband Curt and Debra Coopwood, all of Arizona; and brother, Eddie Bourquin of Iowa.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Reed Bourquin.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
