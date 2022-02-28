JOHN SOTIRKYS, Trenton
John Sotirkys, 67, of Trenton, passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., in Morehead City, N.C.
MR. WALLACE SEATH RHODES, Morehead City
Mr. Wallace Seath Rhodes, 90, of Morehead City, passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
CLAUD EVANS HULL, Morehead City
Claud Evans Hull, 86, of Morehead City, passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at the Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
IVEY "I.J." HUNTER, Morehead City
Ivey "I.J." Hunter, 71, of Morehead City, passed away on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., in Morehead City, N.C.
