Robert Joseph Marshall, 86, of Pine Knoll Shores, NC, died peacefully on June 4, 2023, at Crystal Coast Hospice House.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Grace Marshall; his beloved children, Michael (Melinda) Marshall of Hollis, NH, and Colleen (Paul) Delaney, of Swampscott, MA; and his cherished grandchildren, Max, Mason, Molly, and Orla.
Born and raised in the tiny town of Marble Rock, Iowa (population ~500), Bob's childhood was a classic story of by-gone life in a small mid-west American town in the 1940s and 50s. Growing up with a sister and two brothers, he enjoyed swimming in the river, hitchhiking to other towns, and working in the town cafe that his family owned. He was also very proud be one of 16 graduates in the Marble Rock High School class of 1954. In his later years, Bob enjoyed sharing his Iowa "olden days" stories with his children and grandchildren.
Bob joined the United States Marine Corp following high school and subsequently moved to Chicago, where he earned an associate degree from Devry Technical Institute. In the 1960s, Bob relocated to Connecticut, where he developed a love for alpine skiing and became a member of the Buffalo Ski Lodge in Vermont. Through mutual friends at the Lodge, he was introduced to a teacher, Grace Feeley, from Amesbury, MA. Bob and Grace married in 1969 and raised their family in Coventry, CT, where Bob worked in sales at Digital Equipment Corporation. While living in Coventry, Bob and Grace were very active in the St. Matthew's Church Couples Club, making lifelong friends and participating in many fun events. Bob also enjoyed bowling, wind surfing, and tearing up Coventry Lake on a water ski. Bob was an amazing water-ski instructor, coaching dozens of new skiers to get up for the first time (and always celebrating louder than the new skier!). His true passion was being a great husband and a legendary Dad, supporting his family in everything they did.
After retirement, Bob relocated to Pine Knoll Shores, where he was an active volunteer, including working for Habitat for Humanity, providing educational tours with the Carolina Ocean Studies organization, and helping with the annual Kayak for the Warriors event. As a true retiree, Bob took up golfing and was a member for many years at the Morehead City Country Club, where he celebrated his first hole in one in 2021, at age 84. Bob was also a talented poker player, participating in many local games and qualifying for a tournament in Las Vegas in which he proudly wore an "Older than Dirt" T-shirt in an attempt to intimidate the competition. When not involved in these activities, you could be sure to find Bob out tinkering in the yard and talking to anyone who walked by - most likely about his beloved children and grandchildren.
In addition to his family, Bob leaves behind the countless friends he made anywhere and everywhere his life took him: Iowa classmates, former roommates, Buffalo Lodge skiers, St. Matthew's Couples Club members, Morehead City golf partners, poker players, and numerous people in the Coventry/Tolland and Pine Knoll Shores communities. He worried little, loved his life, friends, and family, and laughed every single day. He never had a bad day - and made each day better and brighter for anyone he encountered.
To celebrate Bob’s incredible life, a Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m., Thursday, June 8, 2023, at the St. Francis by the Sea hall, 920 Salter Path Road, Salter Path. Casual dress and refreshments. A Celebration of Life will also be held in Massachusetts at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating to the Crystal Coast Hospice House or Hope for the Warriors.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
