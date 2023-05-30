Lee Ann Gallagher, 57, of Straits, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2023.
Lee Ann was born to the late John Patrick Gallagher and Dorothy Ann MacInnes Gallagher on September 26, 1965. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, with her parents hailing from Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.
Lee Ann grew up in Cary, North Carolina and in 1993 she moved to Carteret County where she loved going to the beach and spending time in the sun. She always had music playing.
Lee Ann was a friendly face to her customers at Beaufort Grocery and Blue Moon where she was a server.
In 2006, she married her loving husband, William “Bill” McNair. Lee Ann is also survived by her cousins located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Texas.
In addition to her parents, Lee Ann was preceded in death by her brother, Blair Gallagher.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
