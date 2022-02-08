Pam Woolard, 60, of Newport, passed away Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.
The family will celebrate her life privately.
Pam was born in Bangor, Maine, on December 27, 1961, to the late Robert Coiley and Roberta Piner. She was very compassionate and would lend a hand to anyone in need. As she loved to take care of people, she found her way into the medical field and became a CNA. Anyone who knew Pam would say, to know her, was to love her. Pam will always be remembered as a loving sister, mother, and friend
She is survived by her son, Anson Jacobs of Newport; sisters, Jackie Ackerman and husband Buz of Newport, NC, Teresa McCarty of Fuquay Varina, NC, and Regina Correll of Newport; brother, Robert Coiley and wife Christine of Holly Springs, NC; her significant other, Russell Murphy; 1 grandson; her furry companion, Petie; and many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net
