Thomas Frederick Wolf, Sr., age 81 passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, December 16, 2022, at Carteret Healthcare.
Thomas was born May 10, 1941, to Otto and Alice Ward Wolf. He served his country in the United States Marine Corp. for 12 years and also served in the Army, Navy and Air Force Reserves. He was retired from Camp Lejeune Fire Dept. and was Assistant Fire Marshall for Onslow County and served as Commander for DAV in Jacksonville.
A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 5:00 pm, at the VFW Post 9960, Cedar Point, in Swansboro, NC, with Military Honors.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Gudrun Sigridun Wolf of the home, his son; Thomas F. Wolf, Jr. and his family with 3 Grandchildren from Colorado Springs, Co. His son Karl Agust Wolf and his family with 2 Grandchildren: Aidan Scott Wolf and Laura Catherine (Cate) Wolf of Newport, NC.
The Family would like to thank everyone for their condolences and prayers.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home in Swansboro.
