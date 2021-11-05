Barbara Roberts McCabe, 89, a resident of Emerald Isle and Wildwood, died peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at home.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
She was born Barbara Anne Moore, to Annie Jane Oates Moore and Clarence Herbert Moore on September 21, 1932.
Barbara was a friend to everyone she met and especially loved young people. She was always young at heart. She will be dearly missed by all her family and friends. The family would like to give special thanks to the Angels of Hospice, who took such special and loving care of their mom.
She is survived by two daughters, Darlene Thorne and husband Millard of Newport and Lisa Gore and husband Mark of Middlesex, NC; grandchildren, Jeff, Jessica, Rayne, Stephanie, Raven, Dawn, Ashley, Daniel and Lindsay. Seventeen great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Oliver Wayne Roberts and David McCabe; children, Jeffery Wayne Roberts, Jennifer Ploehn, Cheryl Anne Roberts and Ashland Marie Narron; and great granddaughter, Ashlyn Marie.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
