Jasmine Marie, 22, of Morehead City, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center of New Bern, NC.
Jasmine loved the ocean and beach. She was known for her makeup, singing, and dancing. She had a big heart, loved people and was a bright light that was gone too soon. She made an impact on many lives in a positive way.
The family will have a private Celebration of Life at a later date.
She is survived by her mother April Jones of Morehead City; biological mother Crystal S. Morgan of Virginia; father Tommy Revere of Morehead City; step father, Ernest Morgan of Winston Salem; brothers, Anthony (AJ) Revere of the home, Ernst Morgan Jr. of Winston Salem, and Demetrius L. Morgan of Virginia; grandmother Paula “Mimi” Woody of Newport; grandfather Lloyd H. Spell of Newport; aunt Tracy Morgan of Winston Salem, aunt Leria Morgan of PA, aunt Dana Hartley of Newport, aunt Carol Whitley of Ernul, and aunt Sarah McKittrick of Havelock; uncle Frank Aleman of Havelock, uncle Edward Spell of Pelletier, uncle Gregory Spell of Havelock; cousin Jeremiah Hartley, DJ, and Abby of Newport; and several other cousins and extended family and friends.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
