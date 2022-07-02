Bruce Hill. Havelock
Bruce E. Hill, 58, of Havelock, passed away Saturday July 2, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Doris Wright, Beaufort
Doris Blake Wright, 89, of Beaufort, passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City surrounded by her adoring family. She was born June 5, 1933 the only child of James Roland and Allie Temple Blake of Chapel Hill. She met her husband Kenneth Wright while he was a student at UNC and they were married August 25, 1951 thus beginning a marriage that lasted for 67 years, only ending when he passed away on November 18
Kenneth Freeman, Beaufort
Kenneth Freeman, 89, of Beaufort, died on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC, 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.