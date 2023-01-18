Theodore Hrywny, Morehead City
Theodore Hrywny 90, of Morehead City passed away Wednesday January 18, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Michael Voss, Morehead City
Michael Voo 48, of Morehead City, passed away Tuesday January 17, 2023. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later.
Lisa Taylor, Morehead City
Lisa Laverne Taylor, 56, Morehead City, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023, at home. Services are incomplete at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Margaret Nolen, Beaufort
Margaret Anna Nolen, 85, of Beaufort, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at CarolinaEast Medical Center. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
GERRY SMITH, Morehead City
Gerry Smith, 78, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
HULDA PENNY, Beaufort
Hulda Penny, 82, of Beaufort, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, January 22nd at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Jeffrey Penny. Interment will follow at Carteret Memorial Garden.
JOHN R. NAPLES, Otway
John R. Naples, 86, of Otway, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. The family will celebrate his life privately. John was born on September 29, 1936, in Darby, Pennsylvania, to the late John and Grace Naples. Proud of his military service, John honorably served in the United States Air Force four years.
DAWN LEE AMEN, Newport
Dawn Lee Amen, 61, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. Services for Dawn will be held at a later date. Dawn was born on April 14, 1961, to the late Tom and Geneva Kincaid.
