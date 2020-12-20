MSG Roger “Pops” Eugene Colaw, 74, of Havelock, died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at his home.
His private memorial service with military honors is at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, officiated by Pastor Harry Bryan. The family invites you to view the webcast of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
He served in the U.S. Marine Corps.
He is survived by his daughter, Jeanette Lynn Howard of Havelock; son, Robert “Boy” Colaw of Havelock; sister, Barb Campbell of Ohio; brothers, Terry Smith and Steve Smith, both of Ohio; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
