Francis Arthur Zeh, 92, passed away on Friday, Dec. 1st, 2021.
A memorial service will be held at Hendersonville Memory Gardens on Saturday, Jan.22, 2022 at 1:30 pm. Visitation will be held from 1 pm until service time.
He was born on November 19, 1929, in Dansville NY to the late Arthur and Bertha Zeh.
He graduated from Cohocton High in the Western part of NYS and enlisted in the Army during the Korean War-stationed at Ft. Bragg, NC. He was schooled there as an x-ray technician - working at an evacuation hospital where the wounded were flown in for immediate evaluation.
After his service he worked as an x-ray technician at the VA hospital in Bath, NY and then transferred to the Albany, NY VA Hospital. Soon after he began to pursue his true passion of building homes for the rest of his life - first in upstate NY area - introducing solar homes - a relatively new concept at the time. Later in his life, he and his wife moved to Pine Knoll Shores - on the Outer Banks of NC where he continued to build homes until retirement.
He then moved to Hendersonville, Tn. to be near his son which is where he passed away. He loved - fishing, boating, tennis, ballroom dancing to big band music and always built homes for himself near the peaceful views of water or the woods.
He is survived by his wife, Rosemary, children Cheryl Montanye, Susan Alongi (David), Steven Zeh, Deborah Goode (Greg) and Todd Zeh (Austin and Aaron), 9 grandchildren, 3 Great grandchildren and 2 Great-great grandchildren and sisters: Joan Wallace and Jean Beckerman (James).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.