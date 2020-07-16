Melicent Ann Solomon, 74, of Emerald Isle, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Duke Raleigh Hospital.
While Melicent’s family grieves her loss, they are choosing to remember her in a way that honors her spirit. A celebration of life ceremony will be held by her children, Allen, Amy and Michael, at a later date, once it is safe for the community to gather and celebrate her life.
She was born Sept. 19, 1945, in the Bronx, N.Y., the daughter of Alice and Max Hauser.
She married her true sole mate, the late Bernard Solomon, in 1965, and they resided in Long Island, N.Y., before moving to Emerald Isle, their little slice of “On Golden Pond.”
Her stubborn and adventurous nature allowed her to chase her passions wholeheartedly and relocate from New York to Emerald Isle. Being a fulltime resident of Emerald Isle for 26-plus years, she was able to pursue her dreams in life…her love of beach combing, shell collecting, bird watching, gardening and spending precious time with her husband, her family, her friends and her loved ones. She enjoyed Sundays spent by the pool at her favorite corner table, 6 p.m. golf cart rides and riding through her community looking for deer. She was a fabulous entertainer, gracious and inviting, one who never knew a stranger.
She chose the career of raising her children to become productive, happy and healthy adults, and she succeeded. She appreciated all the time she had with her grandchildren, their “Mimi” and their “Nana.” She helped to raise them with an open heart, spoiled them as a grandparent should and provided an overwhelming surge of unconditional love. She was loved by many and will be remembered by all.
Melicent is survived by three children, Allen Solomon and wife Cristi Solomon of Apex, Amy Nicolajsen and husband Brad Nicolajsen of Emerald Isle and Michael Solomon of Emerald Isle; and three grandchildren, Dane Nicolajsen, Alyssa Solomon and Luke Nicolajsen.
Melicent was predeceased by her loving husband in 2014.
Arrangements are by Sanders Funeral Home of Smithfield.
(Paid obituary)
