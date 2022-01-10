William “Hoyt” Davenport, 63, of Newport, formerly of Kinston, passed away on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at his home, surrounded by family.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 15th, at Gethsemane Memorial Park in Newport, officiated by Bryan Hart. The family will receive friends at the Davenport home.
Hoyt was born in Kinston on August 29,1958, to the late William “Bill” and Dorothy Davenport. He grew up riding (and fixing) motorcycles which eventually led him to start his own business as a small engine mechanic. Hoyt’s love of history and science inspired Emily and Kristen in their chosen professions as an engineer and science educator. He enjoyed spending time with his daughters and son-in-law, Adam on the water. During the past 17 months he found a love he never knew existed, and their names are Luke and Owen, his twin grandsons who were the recipients of his last two kisses this side of heaven.
Hoyt will be remembered by his wife, Patsy of almost 36 years, as a handsome blonde firecracker who could fix anything as long as you had time to wait for it to be absolutely perfect. He is also survived by his daughters, Emily Parchman and husband Adam of Newport and Kristen Davenport and partner Colby of Goldsboro; sisters, Carol Thompson (Bill) of Charlotte, Wray Shelton (Charlie) of Charlottesville, Va. and Anne Small (Mike) of Greensboro; grandsons, Luke and Owen Parchman; and his four-legged best friend Hank, who he loved to take swim- ming and play ball with.
Hoyt is also survived by his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Debbie and Curtis Hawkins of Cove City, Michelle and David Moore of New Bern, Johnnie Hawkins of Cove City, Ray and Leigh Anne Smith of New Bern, and many loved nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Jane Hicks and canine companion of 17 years, Mimi, who will be laid to rest with her dad.
Emily and Kristen would like to say a special thank you to their mama. She has been our dad’s caregiver, friend, and endless support for the past 30 years. She is an angel here on Earth and we know dad was so lucky to have had you. We love you, mama.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Duke nephrology at giving.dukehealth.org to benefit families battling kidney disease. Dr. Steve Smith and Tamara Yates, RN of Duke nephrology showed unbelievable support and genuine love to Hoyt and Patsy over the years.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
