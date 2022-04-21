PAUL FRANCIS VALKO, Havelock
Paul Francis Valko, 73, of Havelock, passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. A Prayer Service, with military honors, will begin at 3:30 p.m., on Saturday, April 24th, at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. Paul was born on October 27, 1948, to the late Frank and Emily Valko.
BERNICE G. REYNOLDS, Salter Path
Bernice G. Reynolds, 91, of Salter Path, passed away on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. Arrangements to be announced. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
