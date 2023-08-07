Catherine Theadore White-Kerensky, 83, of Swansboro, passed away Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at Carteret Healthcare in Morehead City.
She was born February 8, 1940, in Washington, DC, a daughter to the late Michael Thomas Patrick and Beatrice Goodhart White.
A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, August 11, 2023, at 10:00am at St. Peter’s by the Sea with Rev. Michelle Bullock officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
Catherine was an Elementary Teacher and she loved to see the light come on in a student’s face when they finally understood and got the information she was teaching. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her three daughters, Kathleen Mary Renahan, of MD, Martha Ann Delacorte, of VA, and Pamela Sue Kerensky, of MA; and five grandchildren, Rhys, Rachelle, Karly, Joseph, and Elizabeth.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation at helpfightra.org or to Adopt a Classroom at classroom.org.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.