Thomas “Tommy” Preston Oglesby, 85, of Morehead City, passed peacefully Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at his home.
The family will have a private ceremony at 2 p.m. Saturday at Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City.
Tommy was born Aug. 23, 1934, to the late Rufus and Verona Oglesby. He was a 1953 graduate of Morehead City High School, a member of the 4H Club and voted friendliest in his senior class. With the Newport River as his backdrop, he spent his life living and working with his father and brother on their family farm in Crab Point. Tommy was also a well known diesel mechanic and spent years working on boats engines and tractors. He enjoyed spending time with his family, gardening, raising cows and being on the water.
He is survived by his daughter, Hope Oglesby Gentry; grandchildren, Jeremy Brazelton and his wife Kiki, Ashley Brazelton, Krista Boyette and her husband Daniel and Gunnar Gentry; great-grandchildren, Nicholas Brazelton, Makayla Brazelton, Elizabeth Boyette and Hannah Boyette; former son-in-law, Wesley Brazelton; and two special caregivers, Sharmin Nelson and Velvet Corwin.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Rufus and Verona Oglesby; his sister, Jacquelyn Oglesby; his brother, Bobby Oglesby; his sister-in-law, Dare Oglesby; his daughter, Kim Brazelton; and his son-in-law, Rocky Gentry.
Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City.
(Paid obituary)
