Jackie Diane Willis, 65, of Harkers Island, died Sunday, May 30, 2021, at her home.
Her service is at 2 p.m. at Harkers Island United Methodist Church, officiated by the Rev. Lee Roy Pittard III. Interment will follow at Vergie Mae. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. today at the church.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.