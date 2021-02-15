Bessie Mae Huneycutt, 96, of Gloucester, died Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Crystal Bluff Rehabilitation Center in Morehead City.
Her service is at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Free Grace Wesleyan Church with Pastor Clint Nelson officiating. Burial will be at Vergie Mae Cemetery. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required. The service will be livestreamed on the Noe-Brooks Facebook page for those who do not wish to attend in person.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
