Joe Hardison III, 57, of Morehead City, passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Carteret Health Care.
A celebration of Joe’s life will be held at a later date.
Joe was born October 24, 1963, in Biloxi, Mississippi. He was the owner of Joe Hardison Heating & Air.
He is survived by his daughter, Ashley McGonigal of Morehead City; son, Joseph “Bryan” Hardison, IV and companion Raven Joyner of Morehead City; father, Joe Hardison, Jr. of Morehead City; sister, Cindy Hardison of Cedar Point; brother, Michael Hardison of Morehead City; and grandson, Joseph Bryan Hardison, V.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Gerry Hardison.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
