Rosemary Bowen Garrish, 92, of Beaufort, passed away on Sunday, August 6, 2023, at her home in Beaufort.
Rosemary was a natural born mother. She had a passion for nurturing her children and she always found a way to encourage them to do and be their best self. Rosemary shared her faith in God by living it and by loving others, all the time trusting in God’s plan for her life. She cared deeply for those she knew and helped all those who asked. Rosemary was kind, thoughtful, and funny. She had a beautiful smile, soft hands for backrubs, and was a marvelous cook; think crockpot mac and cheese with BBQ beef.
Rosemary was trusting and patient, especially with her children, but she knew how to draw the line and say no. From her time working at Stampers and the Carteret County Library, she met lots of wonderful people. Rosemary was just a beautiful person who called Beaufort her home and whose real accomplishments sit tucked away in the hearts of those she influenced with her faith and love. Rosemary Bown Garrish will be deeply missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City with Pastor Jim Reed officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 on Saturday at the funeral home.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathryn B. Reed and husband, Jim, of Washington; son, Chris L. Bowen and wife, Margo, of Chapel Hill; son, Bobby Bowen, of Taylorsville; 14 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Minnie Bessent; both her husbands, Aaron Thomas Bowen and Preston Jule Garrish; son, Thomas Howard Bowen; sister, Carol Hayman.
In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to: Andros Island Christian Mission, c/o Asbury Methodist Church, 282 N. Asbury Church Rd., Washington, NC 27889 or Carteret County Public Library.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
