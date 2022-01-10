Dorothy Elaine Salter Hargett, 75, of Harkers Island, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Pruitt-Health, Sea Level.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Bridgeway Church in Beaufort. Burial will follow at Nelson Bay Cemetery in Sea Level.
She is survived by her husband, David Hargett of Harkers Island; son, William Ronald Wilson and wife, Elizabeth of Knightdale; six grandsons; three sisters, Leotta Salter Guthrie of Harkers Island; Silva Davis and husband, Bobby of Beaufort; Elizabeth Salter of Gloucester.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robie and Inez Salter and her sister, Belinda Salter Guthrie.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
