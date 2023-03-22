James John Scanlon, 79, of Pine Knoll Shores, NC, passed away Monday, March 13, 2023, at Stanford Medical Center in Stanford, CA, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.
James was a kind and generous man who will be missed and remembered for dedicating his life to higher education. He humbly spent time in service to several campus communities including those at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Southeast Missouri State University, Clarion University, Youngstown State University, and Missouri Western State University, where he retired as President Emeritus. Outside of his career, James cherished his family, was passionate about feeding those in need, and was a fervent supporter of Catholic primary and secondary education.
He is survived by his son, Blake K. Scanlon; daughter-in-law, Ellen R. Scanlon; grandson, William L. Scanlon of Los Gatos, CA; his sister, Patricia Steimer; his brother, Robert Scanlon (Irene); and his mother, Margaret Brady.
He is preceded in death by his father, James J. Scanlon; his beloved wife, Lauren Kristan Scanlon, and their infant son, Evan Scanlon.
The family welcomes all who wish to pay their respects on Monday, April 3, 2023, at 10:00am, at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, in San Jose, CA. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00am, with Father Steve Kim officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Food Pantry of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in San Jose, CA, (https://paybee.io/@stleo@30) or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (https://pancan.org).
Arrangements by Beddingfield Funeral Service (408)777-8100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.