Charles Edward Kues Sr., 84, of Wilson County, passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021. He has family in Carteret County.
His service with military honors is at 11 a.m. Monday in Sandhills Veteran Cemetery in Fayetteville.
He was born March 10, 1937, to the late Charles F. Kues Jr. and Ida Elmira Schools Kues. Mr. Kues was retired from the U.S. Army Reserve as a major and also retired from Texas Gulf Phosphate as a terminal supervisor.
Charles leaves to cherish his memory his sons, Eddy Kues, Jesse Gregg Kues and Ronald Hodge; daughters, Leslie Bauer and Laney Edwards; brother, Bernard T. Kues; sister Virginia K. Nixon; 12 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Wilson Kues.
Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Kues family and words of comfort may be shared at www.cornerstonefuneralhomeandcremations.com.
(Paid obituary)
