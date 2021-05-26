Bruce Thomas Blackley, 89, of Cape Carteret, passed away Monday, May 172021, at a nursing facility in Garner.
His celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 5 at his home.
He was born Jan. 24, 1932, in Durham to the late Luther Wade and Mabel Blackwood.
He is survived by his six children, Jimmy Blackley and wife Bonnie, Jerry Blackley and wife Dianne, Dawn Barbee, Scott Blackley and wife Deborah, Susan Kern and husband Bobby and Julie Toney and husband Tyler; along with 13 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his lovely wife of 60 years, Nancy Hughes.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of one’s choice.
The family handled the arrangements.
