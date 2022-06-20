Jerry David Redfern, 73, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at his home.
A celebration of Jerry’s life will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, June 22nd, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. King Cole. The family will receive friends following the service.
Jerry David Redfern, retired local attorney, died peacefully at home June 16, 2022, after an extended period of frail health. A native of Canton, Illinois, he moved South, but never forgot his Midwestern roots. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy Submarine Service. He graduated from the Baptist College of Charleston (BS), the University of South Carolina (MCJ), and Campbell University School of Law (JD). He practiced law in Craven, Carteret, and Pamlico counties for 37 years. Known as a fierce advocate for his clients he was also known for his quick, dry, often acerbic wit and quiet demeanor. Both a kind and sensitive man, he abhorred meanness and sharp dealing in others, both personally and professionally.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Myrtle Redfern of Canton, Illinois and his best friend and “brother” Marvin “Sonny” Hooks.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 27 years, Susan H. McIntyre-Redfern; his three sons, Cameron W. Redfern of Raleigh, NC, Jonathan D. Redfern (Melissa) and their children Jackson and Reid of Morehead City, and Andrew N. Redfern (Elizabeth) and their children, Madeline, Nash, and Bryan of Franklinton, NC. He is also survived by his loving sister-in-law, M. Darby McIntyre and his dear friend and caregiver, Roger E. Carter, both of the home.
The family would like to give special thanks to Loretta Guthrie, RN; John Gould, MD; John Rickabaugh, MD; Timothy Busteed, MD; Dave Jaworski, MD; and the staff of 3HC Hospice, especially Natalie Kennedy, RN for their compassionate care and support.
Flowers are welcome, however in lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Colonial Capital Humane Society, New Bern, NC or the Carteret County Humane Society, Newport, NC.
May the souls of the faithful departed through the mercy of God, rest in peace.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
