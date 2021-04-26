Norman David Mundell, 76, of Newport, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021, at his home.
The family will celebrate his life privately.
Norman was born May 27, 1944, in Dubuque, Iowa, to the late Carl Wesley Mundell and Knoxie Avo Long Mundell and was a graduate of Dubuque Senior High School. Norman married the love of his life, Annette Marie Dow, Nov. 27, 1965.
He enjoyed art, painting, gardening and was a skilled woodworker and craftsman. He loved watching cooking shows and creating his own unique recipes. Norman never met a stranger and he enjoyed being around his family and friends and his daily outings to Walmart.
He is survived by his wife, Annette Marie Dow Mundell of the home; daughters, Tina Marie Pinder and Stacy Ann Currin and husband Jim, all of Newport, and Diana Lynn Johnson and husband Andrew of Wake Forest; stepdaughter, Dianne Belcher and husband Shawn of Chesapeake, Va.; siblings, Patricia Ann McMahon and husband Michael of Southwick, Mass., William Wesley Mundell of Monroe, Ga., Elizabeth Kay Tremblay and husband Donald of Vernon, Conn., and Michael Carl Mundell and wife Karen of Enfield, Conn.; grandchildren, Bucky Pinder of Silsbee, Texas, Brandon Mundell, Richie Bidwell and Justin Bidwell, all of Manchester, Conn., Jeremy Pinder of Beaumont, Texas, Courtney Pinder of Atlanta, Ga., and Skylar, Lexi and Kailey Johnson, all of Wake Forest; stepgrandchildren, Devon, Miranda and Hunter Belcher, all of Chesapeake, Va.; and great-grandson, Hunter David Mundell of Manchester, Conn.
Norman was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Marvin Lee Mundell of Manchester, Conn.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome ormemorial contributions in memory of Norman may be made to American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
