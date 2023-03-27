Yasuko "Bamby" Cheever, 86, of Havelock, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, March 24, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center, surrounded by her beloved family.
Her funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29th at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock, officiated by Rev. Jim Daub. Entombment will follow at Forest Oaks Memorial Gardens.
Yasuko was born on April 3, 1936, in Japan under a beautiful cherry blossom tree. She was a skilled seamstress and enjoyed making clothes and costumes for her girls and grandchildren. Nothing was more fun than a weekend getaway with a shopping excursion and eating out at nice restaurants. Always ready for a new adventure, Yasuko enjoyed traveling, cruising with family, seeing new sights, and experiencing new customs. She was a competitive bowler and could bowl a strike with ease. She loved some football and supporting her Carolina Panthers. She had a beautiful smile and brought joy into every room she entered. She will be fondly remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her loving husband, Edward C. Cheever; daughter, Cathy Hill and husband Kevin, of Morehead City; son, Jimmy Cheever and wife Geri, of Newport; grandchildren, Whitney Hill Girard, J.J. Cheever, Thomas Cheever, Anthony Cheever, Michelle Cooper, Kevin Cooper and Gene Adams; great-grandchildren, Hailey Cheever, Hannah Cheever, Bailey Renfrow, Nevaeh Cheever, Macon Cheever, Ada Cooper Mitiguy, Luke Cooper Mitiguy, Easton Adams, Emersyn Adams, Isabella Cooper, Luna Cooper, and Lila Cooper.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughters, Andrea Cheever Cooper and Margaret Cheever Mewborn.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations in Havelock, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
